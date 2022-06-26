Bashford Manor shooting victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who was shot and killed on Paragon Court.

According to the report, Dorien Meullion, 28 of Louisville, died on scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

