Bashford Manor shooting victim identified

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who was shot and killed on Paragon Court.

According to the report, Dorien Meullion, 28 of Louisville, died on scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

