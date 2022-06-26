Coroner identifies victim in Parkland laundromat parking lot shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man shot and killed in Parkland laundromat parking lot shooting.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the victim is Tevin Roberts, 29 of Louisville. The manner of death has been listed as homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time. The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling this investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-5673.

