Deputies searching for missing Scottsburg teen

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SCOTTSBURG, In. (WAVE) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing teen from Scottsburg.

Marley Richie, 16, was last seen wearing a white tank top and black and blue checkered pajama pants. Marley is described as five feet four inches tall, brown hair and brown eyes.

Marley was last seen Saturday at 9:30p.m. According to the Silver Alert, she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Marley Richie, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-5550 or 911.

