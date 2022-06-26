Firefighters battle structure fire in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a structure fire on the 500 block of Caldwell Street.

According to Louisville Fire Major Cooper, crews received the call from a person walking by around 2:50p.m. Sunday and arrived on scene around 2:51p.m. When on scene firefighters began working on the main structure that was burning.

The two-story home was vacant but there was fire exposure to a structure near by that was occupied. There was a partial collapse to the main exposed home and the damage is extent.

No injuries were reported but firefighters rescued a dog from the near by home.

There is no word on what started the fire at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.