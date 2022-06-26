Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigating shooting near Okolona

The victim was sitting outside when someone fired shots from a vehicle and drove away.
The victim was sitting outside when someone fired shots from a vehicle and drove away.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD responded to a shooting around 1a.m. Sunday morning to reports of shooting on the 7900 block of Cedar Brook Drive in the Okolona neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was sitting outside when someone fired shots from a vehicle and drove away. The victim was then taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-5673.

