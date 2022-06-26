“Pups on the Patio” at Local Seltzery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Local Seltzery and the Kentucky Humane Society have announced a “paws”-itive partnership to help those furry friends in need.

Every Sunday the Local Seltzery will host a “Pups on the Patio” event to benefit local pets looking for their forever home. The event will donate 10% of Sunday sales to the humane society.

“Pups on the Patio” will be held every Sunday from noon to 8p.m. and community members and pet lovers are encouraged to participate in all the fun.

To learn more about the Local Seltzery, click or tap here. You can also learn more about the Kentucky Humane Society by clicking or tapping here.

