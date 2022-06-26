Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Roe v. Wade decision has voters looking towards midterm elections

The country is still torn by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The controversial ruling has reminded many the importance of voting.
By David Ochoa
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The country is still torn by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The controversial ruling has reminded many the importance of voting.

The high court’s ruling has many people looking toward the midterms in November. Either to make a change or keep things on track.

Protestors are making their voices heard in the streets, but also looking at making lasting change.

“Long term we have to do the same exact thing they’ve been doing for the last 40 or 50 years. Getting political officials in office, and judges in position,” said Zach Frye, a protestor.

A day after hundreds of people marched down 5th street, Jefferson County Democratic candidates hosted a Unity Rally.

“We have to make sure that we guarantee that women have rights in the country, we have to make sure people have healthcare, have a good education, have good jobs. The choices are on the ballot in November and it’s important that we get out and vote,” said Third Congressional District Candidate Morgan McGarvey.

Charles Booker is running against incumbent Rand Paul for U.S. Senate.

“We need a historic turn out. We need democracy to be real here. We have an open seat for mayor and a U.S. Congress. And then a U.S. Senate seat. We can transform Kentucky in this election cycle,” Booker said.

Paul said on Twitter: “This Supreme Court decision is a monumental step to not only protect life but also for the court to finally correct the mistake it made and return governance back to the people and their elected representatives.”

Craig Greenberg is running for Louisville mayor against Republican Bill Dieruf. Greenberg said Saturday, “I’m angry. Yesterday was a devastating day for all Americans and we need to work together to change the law.”

Dieruf said in a statement: “I understand the strong emotions on both sides of the abortion issue. I am choosing to leave the decision-making on this issue in the hands of the state and federal elected officials who have the ability in their roles to affect legislation related to abortion.”

Abortion is now illegal in Kentucky except to prevent death or permanent injury to a pregnant woman. This November Kentuckians will vote on a proposed amendment that will declare there is no right to an abortion in the state constitution.

In Indiana, abortions are legal up to 20 weeks.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
A former teacher at Oldham County High School was sentenced on Thursday for having sex with an...
Former Oldham County choir teacher sentenced for rape of underage student
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on I-265 South near Shelbyville Road on Friday night, LMPD...
LMPD: Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-265 South
The victim was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
Man dies after shooting near Phoenix Hill
The name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on I-265 South was released Saturday.
Name of motorcyclist released in I-265 South crash

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Roe v. Wade decision has voters looking towards midterm elections
Roe v. Wade decision has voters looking towards midterm elections
Dozens attend free screenings for prostate cancer in West Louisville Saturday
Dozens attend free screenings for prostate cancer in West Louisville Saturday
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after being found in a...
Investigation underway after kayaker dies in private pond