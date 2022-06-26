The Summer Antiques Market returns to Locust Grove

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Summer Antiques Market has returned to Locust Groves Sunday.

For more than 40 years the Summer Antiques Market has been held at Historic Locust Grove on Blakenbaker Lane. According to the release, the market draws in regional and nationally recognized antique dealers along with hundreds of visitors.

Many of the antique dealers have unique stories dating back to years of family-ran businesses and legacies.

The Summer Antiques Market is being held on Sunday from 10a.m. to 4:30p.m. Admission to the event is $8 for adults and children 12 and older. Children under 12 are free. Admission includes tours of the historic property, with the first tour beginning at 1p.m.

To learn more about Locust Grove, you can click or tap here.

