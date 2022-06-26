Contact Troubleshooters
Victim named in Phoenix Hill homicide



By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who was shot and killed Saturday on E. Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

According to the report, Jeffery Randolph, 20 of Louisville, has been identified as the victim. Randolph died from a singe gunshot wound to the body after being transported to the UofL Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-5673.

