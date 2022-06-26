Zoneton Fire gives Firework safety tips ahead of Independence Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s almost time to see those fireworks light up the sky in honor of Independence Day.

The Fourth of July is just over a week away, and Zoneton fire is issuing a reminder on firework safety.

”The sparkler’s that everyone like to give the little kids, they burn somewhere between 18 hundred and two thousand degrees,” Zoneton Fire Marshal Tracey Key said. ”These things can hurt you in a moment’s notice, and turn your fantastic party into pretty much a disaster.”

Zoneton Fire also recommends the following safety tips:

Wear safety glasses.

Follow the instructions on the fireworks.

Light the fireworks off of a flat and level ground that’s 200 feet away from the building and other people.

Be sure the fallout won’t land in a dry bush.

Have a bucket of water nearby and douse the remnants before throwing it away.

Key also said you should make nearby pet owners and veterans aware of your fireworks time, so they can take measures to avoid it.

Firework sales tents like Mad Fireworks in Zoneton are expecting their shelves to clear this year.

”You know, you go from the smaller kids with the snap pops, to you know, the adults, the young adults go for the big. But really all ages, everybody loves to see fireworks,” Zach Beckman, Mad Fireworks said.

The rules are different for fireworks in Kentucky versus Indiana. For Hoosiers, most consumer fireworks are legal. But in Jefferson County, any fireworks that explode or fly are off the table. That includes Roman candles, bottle rockets or aerial spinners.

