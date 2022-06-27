2 found shot to death inside vehicle identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deaths of two people found inside a car in the Russell neighborhood has been ruled a double homicide.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 2400 block of W. Madison St. around 4:30 a.m. on a report of gunshots.

The victims, Dashawn Powell, 42, and Ebony Shepard, 41, had both died before they could receive medical help.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

