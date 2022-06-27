Contact Troubleshooters
2 found shot to death inside vehicle

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deaths of two people found inside a car in the Russell neighborhood are being called a double homicide.

Louisville Metro police say officers were called to the 2400 block of W. Madison St. around 4:30 a.m. on a report of gunshots. The victims, a man and woman who police say are both adults, had both died before they could receive medical help.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

