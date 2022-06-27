Contact Troubleshooters
Elizabethtown police searching for armed robbery suspect caught on camera

Police in Elizabethtown are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a...
Police in Elizabethtown are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a boutique at knifepoint on Monday morning.(Elizabethtown Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Jun. 27, 2022
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Elizabethtown are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a boutique at knifepoint on Monday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, officers with Elizabethtown Police were called to “The Bug’s Ear” at 912 North Dixie Highway in response to an armed robbery, according to EPD spokesman Chris Denham.

The report states the man showed a knife to the clerk and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk gave the man an undetermined amount of cash within the register before he fled the area on foot, police said.

Denham said no one was injured in the incident.

On Monday afternoon, police shared a picture of the person of interest leaving the area after the incident.

Anyone with any information on the case or the identity of the person of interest is asked to call EPD’s dispatch line at (270) 765-4125, or by contacting Hardin County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 597-8123 or through an online tip submission.

