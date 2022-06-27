Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Free A/C early Tuesday

Here is WAVE News Chief meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Tuesday brings pleasant temperatures
  • 90s return later this week
  • Fourth of July Weekend brings our next best rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saving a little on the electric bills tonight with some free A/C! Temperatures fall into the 50s region-wide.

A few clouds will be noted for Tuesday, but still pleasant with a decent amount of sunshine, low humidity and highs below average in the lower 80s.

Tuesday night is clear and comfortable once again with lows dropping into the 50s and lower 60s.

The heat returns on Wednesday and some of the humidity does as well. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees with plentiful sunshine.

Much of the week will stay dry. As temperatures increase mid to late week, we’ll push back into the low to mid 90s for highs.

An approaching cold front will increase rain and thunderstorm chances starting Friday and continuing through the Fourth of July weekend, as the front appears to stall across the lower Ohio Valley. More precision in the forecast will come as the days get closer.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

