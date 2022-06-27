FORECAST: Lower humidy, cooler temps to start week

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT: Highs back into the 90s by the end of the week

RAIN CHANCES: Scattered showers/storms Friday; cold front increases chances for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After Sunday night’s cold front, cooler, less humid weather is on tap for Monday. Highs today climb to near 80° beneath plenty of sunshine.

We’ll see lows in the 50s tonight as skies remain clear.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lower humidity remains in tomorrow’s forecast.

Clear skies and comfortable conditions Tuesday night with lows once again in the 50s.

After a cool and less humid start to the week, the heat and humidity increase on Wednesday. Highs jump into the low 90s for Thursday and Friday. While scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, rain chances increase with a cold front over the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.