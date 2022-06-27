Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Marvelous Monday weather

WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAT: Highs back into the 90s by the end of the week
  • RAIN CHANCES: Scattered showers/storms Friday; cold front increases chances for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cooler, less humid, and sunny today, with highs near 80°.

Lows fall into the 50s tonight as skies remain clear.

Some extra clouds roll overhead Tuesday morning but more sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s as lower humidity remains in tomorrow’s forecast.

Clear skies and comfortable conditions Tuesday night with lows once again in the 50s.

After a cool and less humid start to the week, the heat and humidity increase on Wednesday. Highs jump into the low 90s for Thursday and Friday. While scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, rain chances increase with a cold front over the upcoming weekend.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, June 27th, 2022

Most Read

A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
The victim was sitting outside when someone fired shots from a vehicle and drove away.
LMPD investigating shooting near Okolona
The incident remains under investigation.
Two Kids drown in Hazelwood Neighborhood
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man shot and killed in...
Coroner identifies victim in Parkland laundromat parking lot shooting
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after being found in a...
Investigation underway after kayaker dies in private pond

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Monday, June 27, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog /23
The heat cranks up again on Monday as we gear up for the second heat wave of June.
FORECAST: Heat wave #2 arrives Monday
It’s another muggy night for us with lows only dropping into the 70s overnight.
FORECAST: Temporary relief is on the way