FORECAST: Marvelous Monday weather

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT: Highs back into the 90s by the end of the week

RAIN CHANCES: Scattered showers/storms Friday; cold front increases chances for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cooler, less humid, and sunny today, with highs near 80°.

Lows fall into the 50s tonight as skies remain clear.

Some extra clouds roll overhead Tuesday morning but more sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s as lower humidity remains in tomorrow’s forecast.

Clear skies and comfortable conditions Tuesday night with lows once again in the 50s.

After a cool and less humid start to the week, the heat and humidity increase on Wednesday. Highs jump into the low 90s for Thursday and Friday. While scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, rain chances increase with a cold front over the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.