FORECAST: Pleasant Start To The Week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Free A/C tonight - lows in the 50s

90s return later this week

4th of July Weekend brings our next best rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight’s weather is a real treat! Temperatures will drop into the 50s in all locations, saving your air conditioner from having to run constantly overnight.

Expect a mostly clear sky heading into Thursday morning. A few clouds will roll in on Tuesday, but we’ll keep things dry as temperatures only top out in the lower 80s.

The continued low humidity will make it feel great!

Tuesday night is clear and comfortable once again with lows dropping into the 50s and lower 60s. The heat returns on Wednesday and some of the humidity does as well. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees with plentiful sunshine.

Much of the week will stay dry. As temperatures increase mid to late week we’ll push back into the low to mid 90s for highs.

An approaching cold front will increase rain and thunderstorm chances starting Friday and continuing through the 4th of July weekend as the front appears to stall across the lower Ohio Valley.

More precision in the forecast will come as the days get closer.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.