Indiana’s permitless carry law goes into effect this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting July 1, qualified Hoosiers who are 18 and older, won’t need a permit to carry a handgun.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made Constitutional Carry the law in Indiana on March 21.

There will still be exceptions to who can carry a handgun.

For instance, those who were unable to obtain a permit for reasons such as a felony will still be unable to carry a handgun.

Officers that work at EPD and other agencies across the state of Indiana say they’re a bit nervous about the consequences this law change could potentially bring.

For EPD Officer Hadley Goodman, the change falls into a “if it’s not broke, why fix it?” situation.

“It’s going to change things for sure. We have a system in place right now that works really well. It’s easy, it’s quick,” says Goodman, “it’s implemented, and I think some of the problems that people had with it, they took care of, they addressed them.”

For officers that are on the street like Goodman, he worries that this new law could potentially impact the way they go about their jobs potentially inconveniencing regular citizens just as much as them.

It’s something that he and his fellow officers have been giving serious thought to.

“The length of traffic stops, that’s one thing that’s come up quite a bit. It could be extended just because in the past, if you run somebody’s name and they have the permit, okay no problem, no harm no foul,” says Goodman.

With no carry permits, Goodman thinks things get a little dicey.

“If it comes into question, then there could potentially be a lot more area, a lot more room for, I mean you’ve got to confirm whether or not this person is what they deem a proper person to be able to carry a firearm here in Indiana,” says Goodman.

One specific thing that Goodman worries about has to do with more people having guns.

He says that itself isn’t inherently a bad thing, but it’s the potential lack of responsible gun owners that sounds alarm bells for him.

“One thing that’s definitely, I believe that we’ll see a rise of, is you know, somebody leaves their firearm in the vehicle and they walk off,” says Goodman, “it gets stolen. That’s a gun that I have to worry about, that’s a crime gun you know? You typically don’t steal just because you want it and can’t afford it.”

Goodman has been in law enforcement for 3-and-a-half years, so he says he knows that this is just another thing that they’ll have to work through, taking issues as they come.

