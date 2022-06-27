Contact Troubleshooters
IU professors weigh in on landmark Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

People have been vocal about their thoughts on the Supreme Courts recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Today people in Sioux Falls shared their thoughts on the ruling as demonstrators gathered to protest.(Dakota News Now)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE/WTHR) - Abortion is still legal in Indiana, for now. Indiana allows abortions up to 22 weeks.

However, getting one isn’t easy.

There were protests over the weekend in Indianapolis with people on both sides of the issue.

Many in Indiana are concerned that since Friday’s developments with Roe being overturned, it would set the stage for conservative Indiana lawmakers to enact new restrictions when they return for a special session on July 6.

According to WTHR, in Indiana, a total of 7,756 terminations were reported in 2020. Of these, 95% were for Indiana residents, while 5% for out-of-state residents.

A panel of professors from Indiana University came together Monday morning to talk about the landmark Supreme Court decision and what it means for reproductive rights.

“Forbidding or banning this medical procedure subjects women to higher risks of death particularly in Indiana,” Jennifer Drobac, Samuel R. Rosen Professor of Law at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law said. “It completely unravels what liberty means. I don’t think you can do that and not anticipate as Justice Thomas indicated in his concurrence that this won’t affect other rights such as the right to procreation, the right to contraception, the right to marry the person you want, the right to raise and nurture your children the way you think is appropriate.”

Indiana’s republican Governor Eric Holcomb is pro-life. He said he expects the state’s GOP-dominated General Assembly to adopt new abortion laws during a special session that begins on July 6.

In Kentucky, abortion is now banned after a trigger ban law went into effect. The only exception is if the mother’s health is at risk.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

