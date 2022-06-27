Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Drowning of boys in pool was ‘a heartbreaking and terrible accident’

(KWCH 12)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deaths of two young boys found unresponsive in a backyard in a swimming pool was not the result of foul play.

Louisville Metro police said the drownings of the boys, who were cousins, appears to be “a heartbreaking and terrible accident.”

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Rolling Ridge Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. after the boys were found in the pool.

With police cars clearing a route to downtown, the boys were rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital by EMS. Attempts to save them were unsuccessful.

The names of the boys have not been released by the Jefferson County Coroners Office.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

