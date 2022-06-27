Contact Troubleshooters
Riverview Independence Festival returns Fourth of July weekend

Riverview Independence Festival
FILE: Riverview Independence Festival
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - One of Southwest Louisville’s beloved festival and fireworks shows is making a return this Fourth of July weekend.

The Riverview Independence Festival is scheduled for Saturday at Riverview Park, with festivities beginning at 5 p.m.

The event is free to the public and will feature live music from JD Shelburne, Sheryl Rouse and the Unlimited Show Band and Appalatin.

Food and drink will be available for purchase at the event, and the Riverview Splash Pad will also be open for children throughout the course of the day.

Following the live performances, a fireworks show will take place at 10 p.m.

“We are pleased to welcome back this family-friendly event,” Metro Council member Rick Blackwell (D-12) said. “This festival highlights everything that is great about Southwest Louisville, and we’re excited to see everyone back out on the river to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day. Join us for live music, food, an expanded splash pad, and a spectacular fireworks show.”

For more information, visit the Riverview Festival’s website.

