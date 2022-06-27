Security guard and employer face charges following Thorntons shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The armed security guard charged with murder in the shooting of a man at a Thorntons gas station earlier this month faces more legal problems.

Louisville Metro government has now charged Tavon Parrish with two misdemeanors as well.

WAVE Troubleshooters uncovered the security company Parrish was working for did not have an active security guard license with the city.

Alert Patrol’s license expired in September last year and its reinstatement was pending because of a lack of background checks for the people it hired.

In a very brief hearing Monday morning, Troubleshooters learned Louisville Alcoholic Beverage Control charged Parrish for being unlicensed and unregistered.

City ordinances require armed security guards to be licensed by security companies.

The charges were dismissed from district court because the attorney said these are tied to the murder and will be heard by a grand jury next month.

“This is licensing involving the security aspect of that, based on that judge I believe they’re going to be indicted altogether,” said Prosecutor Anthony Jones.

Metro told WAVE Troubleshooters it also filed a criminal summons for the president of Alert Patrol, the company that employed Parrish.

Alert Patrol’s Florida license expired in February because its application was incomplete.

A phone number used to call for the company has been disconnected.

Alert Patrol was sued twice last year for nonpayment by a security guard subcontractor and its insurance company.

It settled the insurance company lawsuit out of court.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.