‘They were good boys’: Family of 2 kids who drowned in Hazelwood neighborhood speak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of two boys who drowned in their neighbor’s pool Sunday night spoke out on Monday about who the boys were and what happened.

Machemba Chenga, the son-in-law of one of those boys’ fathers, said both boys loved to play outside, and they never expected this would happen.

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 5400 block of Rolling Ridge just after 6:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Officers found the two boys when they got to the scene. Both victims were rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital. Despite the work of first responders to save the boys’ lives, both of them died.

”They were good boys,” Chenga said. “You tell them to do something, they never refused to do so.”

11-year-old Fazil Asandjal lived in the home, Chenga said. Asandjal had his cousin, 9-year-old Chandrack Alimasi, over to play Sunday. Both boys are from the Congo and were out playing when they went missing later that evening.

Chenga said his family searched for 30 minutes to an hour before they saw the boys’ clothes outside the neighbor’s pool.

”They never use it,” Chenga said. “They never go over there. It was just by accident. It was their first time.”

He said the neighbor’s pool fence had a big chunk of fence missing, but wasn’t sure if the boys went in that way. The pool was also too muddy to see through.

”Then, we went with the neighbor right there, they start looking,” Chenga said. “There was nothing to do. They just called police, then police came. We are really sorry they are not with us today and I wish we are going to meet [again] one day.”

Jeffersonville Attorney, Karl Truman shared advice on what homeowners of pools should know so they can avoid this situation. Truman said to be sure to look at code requirements, talk to your zoning and building inspector, and make sure the homeowner’s insurance is up-to-date.

”There’s been cases litigated where a, even in a public swimming pool with lifeguard, if the water is so murky, you can’t see somebody in it,” Truman said. “And if they are in the bottom of the pool, that creates a whole new hazard of liability.”

Truman said pool owners should also make sure children are educated, informed, and know about pool safety.

“The whole neighborhood has to be aware of this situation and look out for each other’s children,” Truman said.

At this time, officers do not believe foul play is involved, but the LMPD Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

