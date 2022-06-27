Two Kids drown in Hazelwood Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two young boys have drowned in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 5400 block of Rolling Ridge just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday Night, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Officers found two boys younger than 12 when they got to the scene.

Both victims were rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital. Despite the work of first responders to save the boys’ lives, both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

LMPD has not released more details about who reported the drowning or what body of water they were found in.

At this time, officers do not believe foul play is involved, but the LMPD Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

