Two Louisville non-profits team up to help young families in addiction recovery

Choosewell Communities and the Healing Place are teaming up
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new partnership between Choosewell Communities and the Healing Place will further help young families around Louisville who are committed to new sobriety.

Whether it starts with a search for permanent housing or educational resources, the end of the journey at Choosewell is recovery. Now, under a new agreement, the Healing Place will also provide support through clinical services like counseling, case management and peer support. It would help people like Brittany Knust.

”I burnt every bridge that I ever had, ruined relationships, lost my kids. I was in a depression,” said Knust. “I was in a hole and I didn’t know what to do.”

Knust has been through both programs. They’ll now work together for parents in recovery who have children five and under. Knust said that will help a lot of people, but she’ll be there to help too.

”If I don’t turn around and reach back to other people and help support them, they will lose their way just like I did,” said Knust.

Knust is now just a short time away from being three years sober, a benchmark on the road to recovery.

To connect with the Healing Place, you can find their website here.

For Choosewell, here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
