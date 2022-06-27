Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health announces partnership with Carroll County hospital for increased health access

UofL Health announced it is partnering with a Carroll County hospital to increase access to...
UofL Health announced it is partnering with a Carroll County hospital to increase access to academic health providers across the commonwealth.(UofL Health)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health announced it is partnering with a Carroll County hospital to increase access to academic health providers across the commonwealth.

On Monday, officials with UofL Health announced it will be partnering with Carroll County Memorial Hospital, allowing more patients in the Carroll, Trimble and Gallatin counties to have improved access to specialty health expertise.

According to a release, UofL Health physicians will see patients within a Carroll County specialty clinic and establish a routine appointment schedule as needed.

The two specialties notified as immediate priorities for the area include cardiology and vascular care.

“Heart disease remains a top issue in Kentucky, but proactive care and regular exams can dramatically reduce risk and improve overall health,” Henry Sadlo, M.D., a cardiologist with UofL Physicians said in a release. “Today’s heart patients have a lot more treatment options, I look forward to sharing my expertise with the Carroll County region.”

Additional specialty care planned for Carroll County include neurology, radiology and telemedicine, according to the release. UofL Health said it will also supply Carroll County Memorial Hospital with IT, supply chain and continued education.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

