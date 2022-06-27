Contact Troubleshooters
Young Ky. musician gains national attention from American Idol appearance

It has been a whirlwind few years for young central Kentucky musician Alex Miller.
(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been a whirlwind few years for young central Kentucky musician Alex Miller.

Miller was on American Idol a few years ago. While he wasn’t a finalist, his appearance on the show has given him a taste of nationwide attention.

Miller grew up in rural Kentucky on a Garrard County farm, but music has been his mission in life since the age of seven.

“My grandpa bought me my first guitar. I learned to play it. Started picking up from others I played with,” Miller said.

He made the top 40 on American Idol but that appearance has pushed him into the big time. But he doesn’t call it fame.

“I’ve had a positive experience with what you could call fame. I wouldn’t call it fame. Call it being known a little more than what I was before,” Miller said.

At just 19, his life has changed quite a bit in just the past few months.

“Getting to play shows with Brooks and Dunn this year. Jamie Johnson, Diamond Rio. Really cool folks to be opening up for that’s for sure,” said Miller.

He recently played Rupp Arena for the FFA convention and the Hard Rock Festival in Nashville.

“At 19 I feel like I’m 91, I feel like I’ve been around the world a few times,” Miller said. “In a lot of ways, I’ve been around the United States a few times.”

He feels like his career is taking flight but he says he’s found ways to stay grounded. His faith is a big part of that.

“Always enjoy singing in churches. I’ve done that for a long, long time,” Miller said. “You know what is good about singing in church? When you mess up, at least people will pray for you.”

Miller says his travels have taken him from Washington state to New York. A whole lot for a young man, who looks even younger.

“I have a baby face. It gives me away,” Miller said. “I am pretty young but I have been around a lot of experienced people. It has aged me pretty quick.”

Miller tells us he also hopes his success helps his hometown of Lancaster to be more well known.

