11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in south Louisville identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 11-year-old boy, who officials said was accidentally shot and killed on Monday night, has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Jakari Griffin died at Norton Children’s Hospital after he was shot in the 4700 block of East Pages Lane on Monday night, the deputy coroner confirmed.

Louisville Metro police said calls came in around 6:45 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the 11-year-old who had been shot inside of a home at the location.

Griffin was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators later determined the shooting was accidental after the case had been originally investigated as a homicide.

“We will continue to follow-up to ensure we complete a thorough investigation, but, as of this writing, we do not anticipate charges being filed,” LMPD said in a statement on Tuesday.

