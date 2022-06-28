2 injured in W. Broadway shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 3400 block of W. Broadway around 12:50 p.m. They found a man who had been shot several times and a woman with a graze wound.

The man was taken to University Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information that a can help police find out who fired the shots is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

