3 displaced after fire heavily damages Jacobs neighborhood home

A fire during the overnight hours of June 28, 2022, caused extensive damage to a two-story home...
A fire during the overnight hours of June 28, 2022, caused extensive damage to a two-story home in the 3600 block of Woodruff Avenue. Louisville firefighters brought the fire under control in 15 minutes.(Source: Major Bobby Cooper, Louisville Fire Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arson investigators are searching for the cause of an overnight fire in the Jacobs neighborhood that extensively damaged a building.

The fire was reported in the 3600 block of Woodruff Avenue at 3:35 a.m. When Louisville Fire Department crews arrived minutes later, they found large flames coming from the two-story building and homes on either side in danger of catching fire.

Firefighters said three adults who were inside the building had gotten out safety, but fire crews searched to building to make sure no one was still inside.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes by the 25 firefighters who responded.

No injuries were reported.

The people displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

