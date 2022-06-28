Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on Dixie Highway, according to police.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday night, when Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a crash involving a bicyclist at the Gene Snyder ramp to Dixie Highway, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

Early investigation revealed the bicyclist was going south on Dixie Hwy on the right shoulder when, for an unknown reason, police said she crossed over into the path of another car in the process of exiting the off-ramp.

The bicyclist was struck and ejected off her bicycle. She was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where police said her injuries were listed as serious.

No one from the car was hurt in the incident. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

