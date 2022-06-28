Contact Troubleshooters
Bullitt County receives $12.5K to improve 911 services

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office received a large grant to help improve its 911 call center.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office received a large grant to help improve its 911 call center.

On Monday, Senator Michael Nemes (R-Bullitt County) announced the $12,500 grant from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security to help fund the county’s Enhanced Address Point Management 911 Call Center Project.

The funding will be used to provide setup, training and technical support to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department while increasing and improving delivery of 911 services, according to the release.

“Emergency services are critical to the continued safety of our communities,” Nemes said in a release. “This is a critical enhancement that Sheriff Scholar and the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department truly needs, one that will improve efficiencies and enhance their responsiveness.”

The grant from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security and evaluates funding based on critical need. Funds are also used to expand availability and capacity of Next Generation 911 technology.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

