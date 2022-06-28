Churchill Downs suspends weekend turf races

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs racetrack officials said they will be suspending turf racing over the weekend.

The four stakes events over the Matt Winn Turf Course have been suspended on Saturday and Sunday to allow the root system on the course to continue to develop, according to a release.

On June 10, Churchill Downs officials said they were temporarily suspending turf racing for two weeks to allow the turf installed last fall to continue to mature.

The decision to suspend racing was made following turf training over the track on Tuesday morning.

“The root system for the new Bermuda-hybrid continues to mature each day and its development has benefited from the warm climate and 2 ½-week rest, but it’s not where we want it to be just yet,” Churchill Downs President Mike Anderson said. “Additional time is needed for the course to become more robust and we’ll give it time.”

Churchill Downs said the $350,000 Wise Dan race will be put on hold for 2022, while the other three stakes scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will run.

