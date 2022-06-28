Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Churchill Downs suspends weekend turf races

The four stakes events over the Matt Winn Turf Course have been suspended on Saturday and Sunday.
The four stakes events over the Matt Winn Turf Course have been suspended on Saturday and Sunday.(WCJB)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs racetrack officials said they will be suspending turf racing over the weekend.

The four stakes events over the Matt Winn Turf Course have been suspended on Saturday and Sunday to allow the root system on the course to continue to develop, according to a release.

On June 10, Churchill Downs officials said they were temporarily suspending turf racing for two weeks to allow the turf installed last fall to continue to mature.

The decision to suspend racing was made following turf training over the track on Tuesday morning.

“The root system for the new Bermuda-hybrid continues to mature each day and its development has benefited from the warm climate and 2 ½-week rest, but it’s not where we want it to be just yet,” Churchill Downs President Mike Anderson said. “Additional time is needed for the course to become more robust and we’ll give it time.”

Churchill Downs said the $350,000 Wise Dan race will be put on hold for 2022, while the other three stakes scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will run.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 found shot to death inside vehicle identified
Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road...
Driver killed in rollover crash off Gene Snyder identified
The boys were found in a neighbor's pool.
‘They were good boys’: Family of 2 kids who drowned in Hazelwood neighborhood speak
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
LMPD: Juvenile shot and killed near PRP neighborhood
Police: Drowning of boys in pool was ‘a heartbreaking and terrible accident’

Latest News

Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in south Louisville identified
The last hospital west of 9th Street was built in the late 1800s, but it closed in the 1930s....
Norton, Goodwill break ground on West Louisville Hospital and Opportunity Campus
2 injured in W. Broadway shooting
Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road...
Driver killed in rollover crash off Gene Snyder identified