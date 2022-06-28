Contact Troubleshooters
Driver dies in rollover crash off Gene Snyder; police investigating

Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road and National Turnpike exits.
Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road and National Turnpike exits.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a single-vehicle crash just off the Gene Snyder on Monday night, according to police.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road and National Turnpike exits.

Early investigation revealed the woman, whose age was not given, lost control of her vehicle and went off the roadway. The vehicle rolled over into a wooded area before coming to a stop.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No other information was provided. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

