Driver killed in rollover crash off Gene Snyder identified

Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road...
Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road and National Turnpike exits.
By Dustin Vogt and Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman who died after a single-vehicle crash just off the Gene Snyder Freeway has been released.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road and National Turnpike exits.

Early investigation revealed Taylor Raye Fegett, 28, lost control of her vehicle and went off the roadway. The vehicle rolled over into a wooded area before coming to a stop.

Fegett was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.

