Fabletics opening new location in Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fabletics, an athletics activewear brand, is set to open a new location in Louisville.

The new Fabletics store will be opening at the Oxmoor Center on June 30, according to a release. The location will be Kentucky’s second Fabletics store.

Fabletics said the new store will feature 2,322 square feet of space, offering a range of size-inclusive apparel and activewear.

According to the company, the retail store experience allows customers to get hands-on with the product and receive a unique customer experience with associates to help find and discuss products available for purchase.

The Oxmoor Center location will also showcase a fitness boutique in partnership with Hydrow, an at-home rowing machine, Fabletics said.

The store will celebrate its official grand opening on July 16. The first 100 customers that make a purchase in the store will receive a free pair of women’s leggings or men’s shorts, and all customers on that day will receive 50% off.

Fabletics will be located in the center court of Oxmoor Center. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information on Fabletics, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.