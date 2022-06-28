FORECAST: Cloudier Tuesday as humidity remains low

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT: Highs jump into the low 90s by the end of the week

RAIN CHANCES: Scattered showers/storms Friday; cold front increases chances for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see some clouds overhead through the day, but highs still look to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s once again. Humidity remains relatively low today.

Clouds clear tonight, allowing temperatures to slide into the 50s.

Wednesday features sunny skies and highs near 90°.

Skies remain clear Wednesday night. Look for lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Heat and humidity increase for the end of the week. Highs jump into the low 90s on Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, rain chances increase with a cold front over the upcoming weekend.

