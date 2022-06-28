Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Heat returns to end the month

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Another night with pleasant low temperatures
  • Mid 90s Thursday and Friday
  • Unsettled weather this holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clearing skies overnight and high pressure in place will allow temperatures to drop to comfortable levels once again by Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday is a sunny, but very warm day with highs near 90 degrees in urban areas. There is also a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to midnight ET. Use caution if you have a condition like asthma or COPD.

Wednesday night looks clear and somewhat cool as lows drop into the 60s. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast on Thursday but what you’ll really notice is a significant bump in the heat and humidity.

Highs will be well into the 90s with only a small downpour chance across Southern Kentucky.

A cold front will approach from the north and interact with moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico. This means rain likely at times Saturday and Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms appear more scattered for Friday and the Fourth of July.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

