Hardin County man indicted in crash killing unborn child

Kenneth Johnson, 63, was charged with fetal homicide, two counts of wanton endangerment and assault in connection to a crash on Jan. 31.
Kenneth Johnson, 63, was charged with fetal homicide, two counts of wanton endangerment and assault in connection to a crash on Jan. 31.(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County man has been indicted in a crash that led to the stillborn delivery of a baby.

Kenneth Johnson, 63, was charged with fetal homicide, two counts of wanton endangerment and assault in connection to a crash on Jan. 31.

According to Elizabethtown Police, the crash happened around 3 p.m. that afternoon on U.S. 62.

Johnson was driving a Dodge Ram eastbound on U.S. 62 in the right lane, where police reconstruction showed he had been driving at 90 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, EPD spokesman Chris Denham confirmed.

Police said an SUV traveling south was attempting to cross U.S. 62 from the ramp of 31W bypass when Johnson’s truck “T-bone” collided with the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was 20-weeks pregnant and was severely injured in her pelvic region, Denham said. The woman also had a fractured femur.

She delivered the baby a few days later, which was stillborn due to the woman’s injuries in the crash.

Two other passengers in the SUV, an 11-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy, were treated for minor injuries.

Johnson’s case was presented to a grand jury, where he was indicted on his charges and arrested.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

