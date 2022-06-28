Heaven Hill Brands names third generation of family leaders

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky-based distilled spirits supplier announced a third generation of family leaders will be taking over in September.

Kate and Allan Latts will become co-presidents of Heaven Hill Brands starting September 1, according to a release, with current president Max Shapira to become the company’s Executive Chairman.

The two joined the company back in 2001, where the company said they have been transformational leaders.

Kate currently leads the company’s marketing and brand management functions as Chief Marketing Officer, while her husband Allan serves as Chief Operating Officer in overseeing operations and the company’s corporate functions.

“Allan and I are proud to assume the leadership of Heaven Hill with full knowledge of our generational responsibility,” Kate Latts said in a release. “My dad, grandfather and his brothers built a company with an enduring legacy of family and independence that is increasingly unique in distilled spirits. With the support of our incredible team, we are as committed as ever to preserving those qualities and ensuring our success for generations to come.”

Shapira, Kate’s father, joined the family business in 1970 and took over as leader of the company in 1986, according to the release. As the company’s new Executive Chairman, Shapira will use his industry experience to help support the company’s long-term goals, Heaven Hill said.

The company said it will begin searching for a new Chief Marketing Officer, while the Chief Operating Officer will not be backfilled.

