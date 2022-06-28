Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Investigators say boy shot and killed Monday in Louisville was 'accidental'

Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and killed near the PRP neighborhood on...
Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and killed near the PRP neighborhood on Monday night.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police investigators said a boy shot and killed Monday night in South Louisville was an accident. Authorities were originally investigating the case as a homicide.

Police also said they don’t expect any charges from the incident at this time.

Taliyah Carter lives next door to the boy’s family. She said she was home when she heard the shot.

“I was laying down watching a movie then I heard one gunshot,” Carter said. “After that, I went outside checked, looked left and right and nobody was outside. I came back inside, that’s when I heard the police sirens.”

She said the family was pretty new to the area. While she didn’t know the boy, she said she had seen him around.

“A couple days ago, I did see him walking past on his bike, being a normal kid,” Carter said. “Now this happened. It’s just sad.”

Here’s the full statement from LMPD:

After conducting all interviews, we believe, at this time, this incident was accidental. We will continue to follow-up to ensure we complete a thorough investigation, but, as of this writing, we do not anticipate charges being filed.

Louisville Metro Police Department
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 found shot to death inside vehicle identified
Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road...
Driver killed in rollover crash off Gene Snyder identified
The boys were found in a neighbor's pool.
‘They were good boys’: Family of 2 kids who drowned in Hazelwood neighborhood speak
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
LMPD: Juvenile shot and killed near PRP neighborhood
Police: Drowning of boys in pool was ‘a heartbreaking and terrible accident’

Latest News

Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in south Louisville identified
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
The four stakes events over the Matt Winn Turf Course have been suspended on Saturday and Sunday.
Churchill Downs suspends weekend turf races
The last hospital west of 9th Street was built in the late 1800s, but it closed in the 1930s....
Norton, Goodwill break ground on West Louisville Hospital and Opportunity Campus