Investigators say boy shot and killed Monday in Louisville was 'accidental'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police investigators said a boy shot and killed Monday night in South Louisville was an accident. Authorities were originally investigating the case as a homicide.

Police also said they don’t expect any charges from the incident at this time.

Taliyah Carter lives next door to the boy’s family. She said she was home when she heard the shot.

“I was laying down watching a movie then I heard one gunshot,” Carter said. “After that, I went outside checked, looked left and right and nobody was outside. I came back inside, that’s when I heard the police sirens.”

She said the family was pretty new to the area. While she didn’t know the boy, she said she had seen him around.

“A couple days ago, I did see him walking past on his bike, being a normal kid,” Carter said. “Now this happened. It’s just sad.”

Here’s the full statement from LMPD:

After conducting all interviews, we believe, at this time, this incident was accidental. We will continue to follow-up to ensure we complete a thorough investigation, but, as of this writing, we do not anticipate charges being filed.

