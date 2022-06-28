Contact Troubleshooters
Kitten saved from Las Vegas trash fire finds forever home

Kitten Savannah finds forever home
Kitten Savannah finds forever home(The Animal Foundation)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A kitten saved from a Las Vegas dumpster fire found her happy ending.

The Animal Foundation announced that the kitten, Savannah, was adopted. Savannah was previously with a foster family healing from her wounds, including singed fur and burnt paws.

“Thanks to your generous donations, Savannah received the treatment she needed to heal, and she’s doing great in her new home,” the shelter said in a tweet.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

