LMPD: Juvenile shot and killed near PRP neighborhood

Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of East Pages Lane, according to LMPD Major Mindy Vance.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and killed near the PRP neighborhood on Monday night.

Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of East Pages Lane, according to LMPD Major Mindy Vance.

When officers arrived, they found a young boy, no age given, who had been shot at the location. Officials immediately rendered aid as EMS arrived.

The boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Vance.

“It’s a tragedy any time anyone’s shot in the city, even more so a child or a juvenile,” Vance said. “At this point, it doesn’t matter if it’s an adult or a juvenile, the gun violence in this city is obviously disturbing and it’s a tragedy.”

No other information was provided. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

