Oldham County to change start times for middle and high schools

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students attending middle and high shcools in Oldham County will find the school day starting and ending 15 minutes later in the upcoming school year.

When the 2022/2023 school year begins in August, the school day for middle and high school students will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

The district says school hours for Buckner Alternative High School will be 8:45 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. The hours for elementary schools will remain 7:40 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Oldham County Schools says the adjustment of the school day is in response to a shortage of bus drivers which has caused buses to arrive late in in recent years.

Doors at middle and high school buildings will open for car riders beginning at 8:15 a.m.

