Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Reports of Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ not accurate, agent says

Does the truth matter when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard getting work? (ASSOCIATED PRESS, POOL)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Will Johnny Depp be coming back as Jack Sparrow? Don’t hold your breath.

There have been reports Depp would be back as Jack, but his representative said that’s made up.

Not only that, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, said they haven’t decided on whether the actor will reprise the role.

All eyes have been on Depp recently, but not on the big screen.

He and his ex-wife Amber Heard were battling it out in court with dueling defamation suits, which wrapped up earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 found shot to death inside vehicle identified
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
LMPD: Juvenile shot and killed near PRP neighborhood
Police: Drowning of boys in pool was ‘a heartbreaking and terrible accident’
The boys were found in a neighbor's pool.
‘They were good boys’: Family of 2 kids who drowned in Hazelwood neighborhood speak
Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road...
Driver killed in rollover crash off Gene Snyder identified

Latest News

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Jan. 6 committee hosts another hearing on their investigation
The Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2," debuting Sept. 30.
WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Justice Dept. to start Uvalde school shooting investigation