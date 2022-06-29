Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled: Mansfield Police say baby was not abducted by mother after both found

Mansfield Senior High School students arrested for bomb threat. (Source: Mansfield Police...
Mansfield Senior High School students arrested for bomb threat. (Source: Mansfield Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Less than three hours after Mansfield Police issued an Amber Alert for a 2-week-old girl, the department updated their initial report to say the child had not been abducted after all.

Police also corrected their initial report to say the child is 10 days old, instead of two weeks old.

“This particular case was unique in the fact that the child had not been abducted, but rather was possibly in need of urgent medical attention,” Mansfield Police stated.

Police said the baby had never seen or had a medical assessment because she was born at her mother’s home.

After issuing the Amber Alert, the mother and the baby were found in the area of I-71 and US-30 around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

The baby was released to Richland County Children’s Services and the mother is in custody pending further investigation, police said.

“It was the hard work and dedication between the Mansfield Police Department’s patrol section, detective section, communications center, the Ashland County Sheriff’s department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol that brought a quick resolution,” Mansfield Police stated.

Call Det. Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432 if you have any further information about this case.

Editor’s Note: 19 News has redacted the name and information of the mother shared by Mansfield Police after the department updated the report to say she did not abduct her child and she has not been charged.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road...
Driver killed in rollover crash off Gene Snyder identified
A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in south Louisville identified
(Source: Oldham County Schools)
Oldham County to change start times for middle and high schools
The boys were found in a neighbor's pool.
‘They were good boys’: Family of 2 kids who drowned in Hazelwood neighborhood speak

Latest News

A Jackson County, Ind. prosecutor said there will be no charges in the death of Joshua...
Indiana prosecutor says no charges filed in death of Jackson County inmate
The Bellamy Louisville apartments, located at 1501 Bellamy Place, are set to close on July 26,...
Apartment complex near UofL closing doors for renovation, ending leases
Richard McDaniel, 60, was arrested in connection to a robbery at “The Bug’s Ear” boutique store...
Suspect accused of armed robbery in Elizabethtown arrested
Their dramatic video captures the moment a multi-state manhunt comes to a deadly end.
Louisville couple shares frightening experience near KSP, suspect shootout