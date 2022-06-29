Amber Alert canceled: Mansfield Police say baby was not abducted by mother after both found

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Less than three hours after Mansfield Police issued an Amber Alert for a 2-week-old girl, the department updated their initial report to say the child had not been abducted after all.

Police also corrected their initial report to say the child is 10 days old, instead of two weeks old.

“This particular case was unique in the fact that the child had not been abducted, but rather was possibly in need of urgent medical attention,” Mansfield Police stated.

Police said the baby had never seen or had a medical assessment because she was born at her mother’s home.

After issuing the Amber Alert, the mother and the baby were found in the area of I-71 and US-30 around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

The baby was released to Richland County Children’s Services and the mother is in custody pending further investigation, police said.

“It was the hard work and dedication between the Mansfield Police Department’s patrol section, detective section, communications center, the Ashland County Sheriff’s department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol that brought a quick resolution,” Mansfield Police stated.

Call Det. Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432 if you have any further information about this case.

Editor’s Note: 19 News has redacted the name and information of the mother shared by Mansfield Police after the department updated the report to say she did not abduct her child and she has not been charged.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.