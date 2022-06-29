Contact Troubleshooters
Apartment complex near UofL closing doors for renovation, ending leases

The Bellamy Louisville apartments, located at 1501 Bellamy Place, are set to close on July 26,
The Bellamy Louisville apartments, located at 1501 Bellamy Place, are set to close on July 26, according to property management company Caliber Living.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student apartment complex near the University of Louisville said it will be closing its doors in July for renovation.

The Bellamy Louisville apartments, located at 1501 Bellamy Place, are set to close on July 26, according to property management company Caliber Living.

The company said Bellamy Louisville is the only student housing near the university which has not been updated since being built in 2008.

Current leases are set to end for residents on July 26, as Caliber Living said the complex required the property to be unoccupied for safe renovation.

Residents who currently live within Bellamy Louisville are receiving assistance from the company to provide student rehousing assistance and relocation specials with neighboring housing.

According to Caliber Living, less than 10% of the complex’s 640 beds would have been occupied at the start of UofL’s fall semester.

Caliber Living also announced the complex is under contract for sale, with details to come at a later time.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

