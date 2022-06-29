Contact Troubleshooters
Barry Wooley Designs hosts ribbon cutting for new Louisville location

Barry Wooley Designs hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for the relocation and opening of the...
Barry Wooley Designs hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for the relocation and opening of the location at 118 South 10th Street, in the old location of the Old 502 Winery.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new furniture and interior design store is opening near the Portland and Russell neighborhoods.

Barry Wooley Designs hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for the relocation and opening of the location at 118 South 10th Street, in the old location of the Old 502 Winery.

The showroom was previously located on East Main Street before announcing the company’s move back in 2019.

Louisville mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf explained what the move means for the business.

“It’s a feeling, it’s a love, it’s a passion that (the company) has brought to many people, and now they have a place of their own they can own that they can share with others,” Dieruf said.

Barry Wooley Designs previously won a Torch Award, given out by the Business Professionals of America to businesses that promote professionalism and leadership.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

