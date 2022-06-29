FORECAST: Heat, humidity on the rise

WEATHER HEADLINES

HUMIDITY: Remains low today; increases Thursday/Friday

HEAT: Highs in the low 90s to end the week

RAIN CHANCES: Few showers/storms Thursday and Friday; cold front increases chances for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Sunny today, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a Code Orange Quality Alert in place for the Louisville Metro area from 9 AM to midnight.

Tonight features clear skies and lows in the low 60s.

Mostly sunny once again on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity increases tomorrow with the heat. An isolated afternoon downpour or two is possible across parts of Kentucky.

Mostly clear skies are expected Thursday night as temperatures slide into the 60s and low 70s.

Highs remain in the low 90s on Friday as the humidity continues to rise. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening. We’ll see a cold front bring additional rainfall into the forecast for the weekend. The exact location of the front will dictate where rainfall totals really add up.

