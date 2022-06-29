Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Heat, humidity on the rise

WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HUMIDITY: Remains low today; increases Thursday/Friday
  • HEAT: Highs in the low 90s to end the week
  • RAIN CHANCES: Few showers/storms Thursday and Friday; cold front increases chances for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Sunny today, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a Code Orange Quality Alert in place for the Louisville Metro area from 9 AM to midnight.

Tonight features clear skies and lows in the low 60s.

Mostly sunny once again on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity increases tomorrow with the heat. An isolated afternoon downpour or two is possible across parts of Kentucky.

Mostly clear skies are expected Thursday night as temperatures slide into the 60s and low 70s.

Highs remain in the low 90s on Friday as the humidity continues to rise. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening. We’ll see a cold front bring additional rainfall into the forecast for the weekend. The exact location of the front will dictate where rainfall totals really add up.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road...
Driver killed in rollover crash off Gene Snyder identified
A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in south Louisville identified
The boys were found in a neighbor's pool.
‘They were good boys’: Family of 2 kids who drowned in Hazelwood neighborhood speak
(Source: Oldham County Schools)
Oldham County to change start times for middle and high schools

Latest News

WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Morning, June 29th, 2022
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, June 28, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog /23
The heat cranks up again on Monday as we gear up for the second heat wave of June.
FORECAST: Heat wave #2 arrives Monday