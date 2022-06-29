Contact Troubleshooters
Hometown Heroes celebrates 20th anniversary relaunch with new Muhammad Ali banner

The Hometown Heroes program, displaying Louisville-area icons in banners displayed across the...
The Hometown Heroes program, displaying Louisville-area icons in banners displayed across the city, is getting an upgrade for its 20th anniversary.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hometown Heroes program, displaying Louisville-area icons in banners displayed across the city, is getting an upgrade for its 20th anniversary.

On Tuesday, members of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation announced the relaunch of the banner program, titled “Hometown Heroes 2.0.”

The first act for the relaunch happened at Third Street and River Road, where a new Muhammad Ali banner was unveiled on the Louisville Gas and Electric Company facility.

Ali’s banner was one of the first placed on buildings in the Louisville Metro. So far, there have been 31 banners unveiled in the original program.

Jeanne Hilt, with the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation, said there would be more to come with the program’s relaunch.

“It might look a little bit different, be a little bit more adaptable, but we’re pretty excited to once again put these great heroes on banners,” Hilt said.

The first phase of the replacement program will include updating banners for Pee Wee Reese, Colonel Harlan Sanders, Judge Louis Brandeis, Denny Crum, Bud Hillerich and more.

Hometown Heroes 2.0 will also look into new, sustainable ways in honoring Louisville’s many heroes and updating them as necessary.

Nominations for the new program are being accepted through the Hometown Heroes website. Nominees must have spent a significant time in the city and accomplished something to distinguish themselves in a positive manner well beyond Louisville.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

